Platt Street Bridge shutdown following crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa police are on scene of an overturned car at Ashley Drive and Channelside Drive.
Police say the Platt Street Bridge is shut down at this time as an investigation is ongoing.
No word yet on when the bridge will reopen.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
