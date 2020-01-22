Community mourns Tampa high school student killed in car crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Plant High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died after a car crash on Davis Islands.

A roadside memorial has been set up for 16-year-old Carlos Medina on S. Davis Blvd near Peter O. Knight Airport.

“I just wanted to say my final goodbyes, because last time I saw him we said that we were going to hang out and we never did,” Plant High School senior Ivy Kachurick told 8 On Your Side during her visit to the memorial.

GTSA swimmer, Carlos Medina (16) was critically injured in an auto accident on Sat. 1/18. Please help his family with a donation to his Go Fund Me account. https://t.co/xM4zhlGuqs. pic.twitter.com/GwiKHcGKxq — Florida Swimming LSC (@FloridaSwimLSC) January 20, 2020

Medina passed away late Monday afternoon.

Medina lost control of his car while attempting to pass another car in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed on Saturday, Tampa Police said. The car spun, struck the curb and hit a TECO light pole on the driver’s side.

“I think what this taught me is just, everyone needs to be safe while they drive and just say ‘I love you’ to everybody, because you never know when a life can be taken,” Kachurick said.

Medina was transported to TGH under a trauma alert and underwent surgery, police said. A passenger in the car survived the crash uninjured.

Medina swam for the Senior Group of the Greater Tampa Swim Association (GTSA). His mother is a coach with the swim club.

According to an online post from a GTSA official, the Medina family wanted to let everyone know that Carlos’ organs are being donated.

