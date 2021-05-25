Plant High School Seniors take part in first traditional graduation since pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 600 Plant High School seniors were dressed up Tuesday afternoon in their caps and gowns for the first traditional in-person Hillsborough County Public School graduation ceremony since 2019.

“If there’s one thing I wish we could have this year its graduation and I’m happy it was able to happen,” senior Logan Black said.

After many moments missed together, this ceremony is a memory that will last a lifetime.

“Especially one that you’ve had to earn to fight through the pandemic to get to this point, absolutely,” said Matthew Maney, the Plant H.S. Class of 2021 president.

Even through an unprecedented year and a half, Maney told 8 On Your Side he has maintained a positive outlook.

“Whether its going to Zoom classes or I’ve been quarantined a few times this past year,” he said. “Even our sporting events they used to only allow parents to come and that was hard a basketball player, but we’ve gotten through it and I’m just really glad we’re at this point.”

Each graduate received four tickets for family and friends to celebrate the past four years and to look forward to the future.

Guests in the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall were still asked to wear a mask and the students were seated socially distanced from each other.



“I’m going to the University of Florida next year,” Black said. “Go Gators!”

In total, 14,000 Hillsborough County Public School seniors are set to graduate.

From everyone at WFLA News Channel 8, congratulations to the Class of 2021!