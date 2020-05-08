Plant High School hosts drive-thru cap and gown ceremony for seniors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant High School teachers and staff held a drive-thru ceremony for seniors on Friday, allowing them to pick-up their graduation caps, gowns and yard signs.

“We are practicing social distancing, best we know how. Kids are not getting out of cars or anything like that. We can get through this, it’s still a celebration,” said Plant High School Principal Johnny Bush.

Decorated cars were bumper-to-bumper as they filled Plant High’s campus. School staff greeted each student one-by-one, reminding them that despite current and even past circumstances, their accomplishments are worth celebrating.

“We are sending kids all over America to go to college. We are very proud of our seniors. This is that group that ironically, they are the class of 2020, they were born during 9/11 and now we are going through this part. So, my sign says, ‘Invite me to your 10-year-reunion because we have a lot to talk about,'” Bush said.

Plant High’s original graduation date in late May has been tentatively scheduled for July 17. Nearly 600 Plant seniors are set to graduate.

LATEST STORIES: