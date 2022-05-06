PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of twins in Plant City will soon graduate from high school at the top of their class.

The Blanton twins don’t just excel in the classroom, they also have challenged themselves outside of school, and as you might imagine, a little sibling competition helped them get where they’re at.

“We didn’t want to be the worst sibling, so we always try to be better than the other,” said Bailey Blanton.

But now they motivate each other to do their best.



“It’s like a built in best friend,” said her twin brother, Drew. “She always is there to hear anything I need to talk about, always there for being when I need guidance, and always there for a good laugh.

The twins have been getting straight A’s since the third grade. Now they’re taking college courses at Hillsborough Community College to get a head start.



“I’m president and he’s vice president of NHS [National Honor Society],” said Bailey. “He’s president, and I’m vice president of FFA [Future Farmers of America] and we’re youth leaders at our church, Plant City Church of God.”

“They’ve really shown us the right way and how to succeed given us a really good role model, a good example to follow, and they really pushed us in order to be the best self that we could be,” Drew said.

This makes their mom, Melody, proud to hear..



“A lot of people say how do you do that? You’re super parent! Actually, I’m not. I mean we are strict, my husband and I, we hold them to a higher standard, but they are really just good kids were blessed with wonderful children,” said Melody.

As they prepare to graduate high school and close this chapter of their lives, the twins were given high honors at their school. Drew was named valedictorian of his class, while Bailey was named salutatorian.

“This is all the dream come true. I mean, this is such an accomplishment, and I couldn’t be prouder,” she said.



After graduating from Plant City High School later this month, the twins are headed to the University of Florida.