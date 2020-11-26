Plant City shooting leaves man dead; deputies investigating

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a shooting that left a man dead in Plant City on Wednesday.

Deputies said the man arrived at South Florida Hospital around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening. Paramedics tried to safe his life, but he died of his injuries.

Deputies said the home where the shooting occurred is on the 5000 block of Sydney Road. Deputies responded to secure the scene and interview possible witnesses and discovered that the victim and the shooter knew each other.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at (813) 247-8200.

“If you saw or heard anything last night on Sydney Road last night, I’m urging you to please come forward with that information,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “What may seem like a small piece of information could go a long way into solving what happened to this victim last night.”

LATEST STORIES: