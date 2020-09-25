Plant City school security guard accused of abusing student with autism

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A security guard at a Plant City school is accused of violently restraining and shoving a 9-year-old boy with autism, causing the child to suffer a minor head injury, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lashman, 57, a security guard at Knights Elementary School, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of physically abusing a child with autism.

According to deputies, the child had become verbally disruptive at school on Wednesday. Though teachers were able to calm him down, deputies said Lashman became aware of the incident and decided to confront the boy.

Witnessses told deputies he aggressively restrained the boy and pulled him into a building, causing him to run into a doorway, then he shoved the boy into a wall.

The impact caused the boy to suffer minor swelling on the back of his head, but he did not require medical attention, deputies said.

Teachers contacted the sheriff’s office after witnessing the incident, and Lashman turned himself into the Hillsborough County Jail on Thursday night.

“I am horrified by this man’s cruelty toward a child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Hired by the school district to protect our most precious citizens, this school security officer abused his authority to cause bodily harm and emotional distress to a student. I applaud the teachers who witnessed this violent encounter and reported it immediately.”

Lashman was released on a surety bond Friday morning.

