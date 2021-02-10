Plant City police still searching for stolen car carrying Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Plant City are still looking for the car containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine that was stolen from the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds last week.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the parking lot on Reynolds Street.

Police said about 30 vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were stolen during the robbery. The vaccines were worth about $10,000.

The vials were meant to be distributed at the fairgrounds’ inoculation site and were being stored in a portable freezer inside 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with the Florida tag NPJJ58.

“While the car was unattended somebody walking down the street came up, a crime of opportunity, jumped in the car stolen car and stole the car along with its contents,” said Plant City Police Captain Jerry Stwan.

Police issued a nationwide person of interest alert and released video of a man in question who was seen near the vehicle when the robbery occurred. He was described as a light-skinned man in his early 20s. He has long hair and was wearing a light-colored hoodie during the robbery.

“It appears to be a crime of opportunity for the vehicle itself, and the vials happened to be in there, but, as investigators, obviously we’re going to keep an open mind on that,” Captain Stwan said.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on this case that could lead to an arrest. Those with information can call 1-800-873-8477.