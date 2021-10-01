Plant City police seek missing man who suffers from memory loss

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Plant City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 85-year-old man who suffers from memory loss.

A Silver Alert was issued early Friday morning for June Junior Albin. Police said Albin is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and wears glasses.

Albin was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 leaving his home on Powell Street. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and driving his silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Florida tag No. 3258YL.

Police said Albin suffers from confusion and memory loss issues, but has not been formally diagnosed with dementia.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.