PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are working to identify two people who were involved in a battery incident at a Plant City convenience store.

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven on James Redman Parkway on Aug. 10.

(Photo: Plant City Police Department)

Plant City police released surveillance images showing a man and a woman near the counter, but did not provide more details regarding the case.

Those who recognize the pair are encouraged to contact Detective Dunnam at 813-707-2233 or mdunnam@plantcitypolice.com.

(Photo: Plant City Police Department)

