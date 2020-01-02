Plant City police searching for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Maria Lyovn Perez-De Garnelo, 83, was last seen at her home in the 300 block of Bates Street around 1 a.m.

Perez-De Garnelo is 4 feet 11 inches, Hispanic and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a black or navy sweater, white T-shirt, navy shorts and slippers, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.

LATEST STORIES: