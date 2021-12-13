Plant City police searching for man who tried to rob cellphone store

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant City police need your help identifying a man who they say attempted to rob a Cricket Wireless store. It happened Monday morning on Alexander Street.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into the store and demanding that the employee hand over iPhones.

Police said the man threatened the clerk but did not show a weapon.

Authorities told 8 On Your Side the suspect didn’t take off with any phones, because the store worker was able to run him away before police arrived.

The suspect was wearing a white mask, a gray hoodie and black pants. If you have any information involving this attempted robbery, immediately call 813-707-2233.