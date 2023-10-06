HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City pastor is recovering from contracting flesh-eating bacteria, which caused him to have his arm and shoulder amputated.

Pastor Nathaniel Hille is going through therapy and while he knows it will be a long journey ahead, he has his faith, family, and his community.

Pastor Nate has been serving the Bible Baptist Church in Plant City for seven years.

“We believe it’s a lighthouse in the community,” Tim Hille, Nate’s brother, said.

Cards sending prayers and well wishes line the walls.

“The Lord answered a lot of prayers. Healed him, strengthen him,” Hille said. “Nate had to have an emergency amputation. He had an accident, and it caused him to get a flesh-eating bacteria infection.”

Tim said his brother had fallen off a step still while doing some work in April and contracted the bacteria.

“There’s some difficult times you know but I’m still saved I still have eternal life,” said Nate.

Doctors amputated his right arm and shoulder.

“It was as if somebody drew an imaginary line and said the infection could only go this far and not any farther, and so we believe that was the Lord,” said Tim.

Nate was released from the hospital within 40 days, and now he is thanking the Lord for healing and strengthening him. He shared this message for anyone struggling: “Look to the Scriptures, look at the Bible, read it, and believe it.”