Plant City officers help family in need with Thanksgiving

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Plant City Police Department officers are being called heroes after helping a family in need this Thanksgiving.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a local school teacher reached out to an officer after the family, which includes three children ranging in age from 3-months-old to 12-year-old had fallen on hard times.

The department says the family was having difficulty putting food on the table and covering their basic needs, including diapers, wipes, and formula for the 3-month-old.

The officer reached out to other Plant City Police Department members, who quickly responded providing the family with groceries, diapers, formula, and hygiene products.

The officers also coordinated and delivered a freshly cooked turkey and all the sides to provide the family a good, warm Thanksgiving meal, which they said they hadn’t had in years.

The department says the officers intend to continue to assist this family and several others through the Christmas holiday as well.