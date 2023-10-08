PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City police vehicle struck a sedan carrying five passengers late Saturday night, police said.

According to the Plant City Police Department, officers were responding to an unrelated call on North Park Road at the intersection of East Cherry Street at around 10:35 p.m.

When going through that intersection, an unmarked police vehicle hit a car, sending all five passengers to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured.

The department’s Traffic Management Unit is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department at 813-757-9200.