HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City police officer was relieved of duty following a DUI arrest on Christmas Eve, the police department said.

Police said Gregory Nelsen was arrested just after 5 p.m. Saturday after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road.

Investigators said Nelsen was on his way to an extra duty job in a Plant City Police Department vehicle when he veered off the road and into a ditch.

Police said Nelsen was not hurt in the crash.

Hillsborough County deputies said they were called to assist and determined that Nelsen appeared intoxicated. They arrested Nelsen on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Plant City police said Nelsen has been an officer with the department since October 2019. He will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident.

“There is no excuse for anyone, let alone a police officer, to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated. Due to his actions, he must face the consequences of the decision he made. We are thankful that no citizen or the officer were hurt as a result of this incident,” Chief James Bradford said.