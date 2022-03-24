TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Brian Snyder, 48, of Plant City, chose to receive his million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Snyder purchased his winning ticket from Plant City Sunoco, located at 2911 James L. Redman Parkway in Plant City. The store will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling Snyder his winning scratch-off ticket.

The new $50 lottery game features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said in a news release. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.