Plant City man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

Hillsborough County

NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City man is $1 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Keith Maley, 66, won the $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at Publix, 2202 Jim Redman Parkway in Plant City. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 game features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

