Plant City man wins $1.4 million playing Florida Lottery

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area man hit the jackpot!
The Florida Lottery says Jonathan Campbell, 38, of Plant City, won $1.4 million playing the “Jackpot Triple Play” drawing on Oct. 2.
He purchased his jackpot-winning JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY Quick Pick ticket from RaceTrac, located at 1202 Townsgate Court in Plant City.
Campbell chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,231,167.13.
The RaceTrac will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
The next JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawing will be held on Oct. 16, at 11:15 p.m. with a $325,000 jackpot.