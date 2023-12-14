TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury convicted him of committing sex acts against a minor and tampering with a witness.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough State Attorney announced Rudolfo Palermo, 43, was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, one count of lewd or lascivious battery, and two counts of tampering with a witness.

The 43-year-old was accused of trying to deter the victim, whose age was not revealed, from testifying in court, a press release read.

According to authorities, Palermo committed these “heinous crimes” just months after he was released from Florida State Prison, where he was serving a sentence on separate sex charges.

He received four life sentences followed by 45 years for violating the conditions of his probation as a result.

“The victim courageously testified against this monster in court. This defendant will never prey on another innocent child again. He will spend the rest of his days in a prison cell and will never have the chance to walk the streets of Hillsborough County again. Four life sentences is the only appropriate punishment for committing such horrific acts against a vulnerable and defenseless victim,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.