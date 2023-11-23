TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was accused of leading the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on a high-speed chase on Thursday morning.

According to a FHP arrest report, troopers tried to pull over Ross Maurice Jones, 54, in Lakeland at around 3:20 a.m. for driving without tail lights on and failing to maintain a lane.

A chase ensued as the driver fled onto westbound Interstate-4 at US-98. Troopers reported Jones “recklessly” weaving through traffic and reaching speeds of 123 mph.

Jones was accused of running red lights and continuing to speed after exiting I-4 at Park Road in Plant City. The trooper attempted two PIT maneuvers to stop the car.

After the second PIT maneuver, the car went into a ditch and hit a power pole, causing it to fall onto a nearby business. Jones was accused of dropping a handgun on the ground as he ran through a yard to escape the trooper.

Jones was put in handcuffs after surrendering to FHP. On the walk back to the patrol car, the trooper reported Jones saying, “You knocked me onto that pole. I didn’t know the police is supposed to knock you off the road like that.”

“I then explained to him that the technique used was called a PIT,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

The damage to the TECO utility pole was estimated at $2,000. When asked why he ran, Jones reportedly said it was because his drivers license was suspended.

Jones was charged with possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing police, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and obstruction without violence. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.