PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a woman dead late Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of SR-574 and North Forbes Road at 11:30 p.m.

Troopers said a pickup truck driven by Rodolfo Ezekiel Frias, 20, was heading west on SR-574, approaching the intersection with North Forbes Road. The truck collided with a sedan turning left in the intersection, splitting the smaller vehicle in half.

The female passenger in the sedan was ejected from the car and died at the site of the crash. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Sydney, sustained serious injuries.

Troopers said Frias was speeding and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

Hillsborough County Jail records indicate he refused to give a breath alcohol sample, so deputies obtained a warrant to test his blood. He was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.