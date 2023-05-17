PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Plant City died after crashing his pickup truck late Tuesday night.

The crash happened along SR-60, east of Hopewell near the Polk County line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was heading west when he veered off the roadway near Smith Ryals Road at 11:10 p.m. FHP said he missed a curve in the road and hit a guardrail before driving back across the roadway onto the opposite shoulder.

The truck came to a stop after striking an embankment. The driver, identified as a 51-year-old man from Plant City, died at the scene of the crash.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Florida Highway patrol.