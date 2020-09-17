Plant City man charged with 100 counts of child porn

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City man is facing 100 counts of possessing child porn after the makers of the app Kik tipped off investigators.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on May 5 for reports for 15 video files of child pornography at the home of 29-year-old Aaron Antonio.

When sheriff’s deputies raided the home of Antonio on Sept. 10 deputies found his IPhone and a tablet that had approximately 100 videos identified as child pornography and Antonio confessed to owning both devices.

He is currently being held on $750,000 bond.