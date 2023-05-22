PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and woman were arrested Sunday after authorities said they “firebombed” their home in Plant City with four children inside.

Authorities were called to a home near Michener Place and Steinbeck Place in Plant City around 7:30 a.m. where they put out a fire that had been intentionally set within the garage.

Police say 31-year-old Wade Oliver, 29-year-old Ashleigh Cookson, and four children, whose ages range from 5 months to nine years old, were rushed to an area hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation, and released.

Further investigation revealed that Oliver intentionally set the fire inside the garage. Detectives discovered firebombs, commonly known as Molotov Cocktails, within the home.

“The actions of both Wade Oliver and Ashleigh Cookson surrounding this incident placed the children in danger,” the Plant City Police Department said.

Oliver was charged with two counts of firebombing, arson of a dwelling, child neglect, and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Cookson was charged with one count of child neglect.

The children were released to the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigations Division.

The motive, if any, remains unclear.