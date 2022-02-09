Plant City leaders consider rezoning application for development of closed Walden Lake golf course

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Trinkle Center on the Hillsborough Community College campus was packed Wednesday night with residents from Walden Lake for a special Planning Board meeting about a major redevelopment plan for the community’s closed golf course.

“My house was the first house built on Clubhouse Drive,” said Natalie Sweet, who contacted 8 On Your Side about the meeting.

More than three decades after moving into her home, Sweet said she hopes Plant City leaders will not approve the plan that would build more than 750 new apartments and homes.

“I thought it was important to get coverage of what’s going on and how this is going to change this community,” Sweet said.

After the owners of the Walden Lake Golf Course & Country Club filed for bankruptcy, Walden Lake LLC purchased the land in 2019.

“We understand our plan represents a break from the past, but believe our solution will create stability for Walden Lake and start a new chapter for the community that not only elevates the neighborhood, but the entire Plant City community,” Mary Ellen Collins, a spokesperson for the Walden Lake Development Team, said in an email.

The rezoning application being considered would allow Walden Lake LLC to build nearly 280 single family homes and villas on parts of the defunct golf course.

The site of the former clubhouse would transform into a Village Center with nearly 500 apartments and residences, as well as 20-thousand square feet of restaurants and retail space.

“There is a lot of redevelopment of golf courses happening in Florida and nationwide,” said Elise Batsel, land use counsel for the Walden Lake Development Team.

“This is more of the story of moving this area foward,” Batsel added in an interview at the meeting. “Walden Lake is a beautiful established neighborhood and this developer, unlike a lot of developers, wants to come in and become part of that community, enrich it and enliven it.”

Nick Brown wore red to show his opposition to the redevelopment plan, like the majority of people at the meeting. He is an organizer with a group of concerned residents called “Save Walden Lake.”

“It will be a disaster for Walden Lake,” he told 8 On Your Side before the meeting. “It was never designed to accommodate this kind of development.”

Brown said he doesn’t want homes built along a new road that would run down the fairway behind his home of 20 years.

“It poses a number of problems as far as stormwater runoff,” Brown said, “as far as increased traffic, a lot of those kinds of problems that are going to interfere with our home values and our quality of life.”

Batsel said the proposed redevelopment of the golf course would be entirely privately funded. That includes $350 thousand for a developer-installed traffic signal at the intersection of Turkey Creek Road and Griffin Boulevard.

No decisions were made at Wednesday’s meeting, but the Planning Board will soon make a recommendation for the Plant City commissioners to approve or reject the rezoning application.