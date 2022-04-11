PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – What’s spicier, KFC’s chicken or their sign at a Tampa Bay area restaurant?

The KFC is located at 2305 James L Redman Parkway and reads, “Our spicy chicken sandwich hits harder then Will Smith.”

While the spelling mistake is forgivable, some people are not forgiving Smith following his slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars.

On Sunday, veteran actor Harry J. Lennix said that Will Smith must return his Oscar in the wake of Smith’s onstage altercation.

The academy’s Board of Governors announced on Friday they have placed Smith on a 10-year ban from attending any academy event as a result of his altercation with Rock.

In a statement to The Hill, Smith, who resigned as a member of the academy earlier this month, accepted the punishment handed to him by the Board of Governors, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”