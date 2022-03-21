TAMPA (WFLA) – Deputies in Hillsborough County have taken a man into custody who they say was wanted on a second-degree murder charge in Plant City.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Carl Lee had barricaded himself under a shed at a home in the 9300 block of Edison Road in Lithia on Monday afternoon.

HCSO’s SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Bomb Disposal Team were all activated to assist with taking Lee into custody just after 5 p.m. About two hours later, he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies had been searching for Lee after he was charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Medulla Road in Plant City Thursday night around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, identified only as an adult man, was found dead in a shed.

“Our team of detectives was relentless in locating this individual over the course of the last several days,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release.

“Today, through a combined effort between our patrol deputies and specialty units, we were able to peacefully resolve and arrest this homicide suspect responsible for taking the life of another human being,” Chronister added.

Deputies say no one was injured during the standoff.