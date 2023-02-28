PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The start of the Florida Strawberry Festival is only a few days away and one local high school band will be turning tasty treats into some sweet cash.

The Plant City High School Band will sell strawberry pie, strawberry cheesecake, strawberry sundaes, strawberry cheesecake waffle tacos, bowls of berries, and more.

Over the past 50 years, this has been the band’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Funds collected will go towards instruments, master classes, member dues, and trips.

“When I look at the price of instruments, 7 or 8 thousand dollars for a saxophone is really out of our kids’ price range,” Plant City High School Principal Sussan Sullivan said. “We’re a Title I school, so we do have limited funds, our kids have limited funds.”

The Plant City High School Band booth is located in the Stadium Exhibit Hall at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

They will be open every day of the festival from open to close.