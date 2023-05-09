TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old Plant City Fire Rescue EMT was arrested and accused of punching another diver during an early-morning road rage incident in Tampa Tuesday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Hwy 301 S. and Big Bend Rd in Tampa around 6:15 where they found 51-year-old Daniel Santiago Varela assaulting another driver.

Deputies said the altercation began when Varela cut off the victim’s vehicle twice, prompting them to apply their brakes. Varela then left his vehicle at the stoplight, approached the victim’s car, and punched him through the open driver’s door window.

The sheriff’s office said the victim tried to protect himself by rolling up the window, but Varela prevented the window from rolling up on the glass, prompting the victim to exit his vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they “witnessed Varela continue his assault on the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

“The despicable conduct demonstrated by Varela is beyond unacceptable and will not be, under any circumstances, tolerated in our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “It is particularly egregious when a public servant, who is supposed to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens, engages in this behavior.”

Varela was arrested and charged with burglary of conveyance with assault or battery after he reached into the victim’s car to continue the assault.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the case to call (813) 247-8200.