PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver died after he crashed his truck into a metal guardrail system in Plant City early Thursday.

Plant City police said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on West Highway 574 just before 2 a.m. when he drove off the roadway for an unknown reason and collided with the metal guardrail system.

The 31-year-old driver died at the scene.