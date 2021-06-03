Plant City couple finds 9-foot alligator on their back patio

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City couple never expected an early morning wake up call by an alligator.

Mark Pomfret said they heard a bang on their back door Tuesday morning, but when he looked outside he didn’t see anything.

However, his wife Pam looked out of their living room windows and that’s when she spotted the unexpected guest.

It was nine-foot gator that was causing the ruckus.

“It was just a bang. I was thinking it was probably his tail that was moving backwards and forward hitting the door,” said Pomfret. “It sounded similar to someone banging on the door fairly loud but definitely unexpected at 2:30 in the morning.”

The couple immediately called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and it took a team to wrangle up the alligator to take it away. “

They pretty much told us we did the right thing called someone to come and get it,” Pomfret said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wants people to be on the lookout for gators. If you see one, don’t feed it. Stay away from it and immediately call them or Florida Fish and Wildlife.