TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a bar in Plant City, killing one person and leaving another with injuries.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Twilight Zone Bar, 4010 E. State Road 60.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Granit said there was a physical altercation inside the bar, which escalated into a shooting, and the fight spilled out into the parking lot.

A deputy was patrolling the area, heard gunshots ring out and responded to the scene.

She noticed a vehicle flee the bar and crash. Granit said the driver had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a Lakeland hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another victim was found in the area and was rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

Granit described the suspect as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s. He is around 6 feet tall with a medium build, a goatee and a large tattoo on the side of his neck.

Granit said he fled the area in a dark colored newer-model Dodge Charger, heading westbound on State Road 60.

Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video of the incident. Granit said there was no threat to the public at this time.

“This is an establishment where people come to relax, have fun with their friends and that joy was taken by someone who let anger get the best of him last night,” Granit said.