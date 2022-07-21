PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed down in Plant City Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the plane, an Aeronca ‘Champion’ 7AC, took off from an airport in Lakeland before it experienced an engine failure and was forced to land in a rural area near the intersection of Colson Road and Hawkins Road.

Deputies said two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, the fixed-wing single-engine plane is registered in Valrico, Hillsborough County.

