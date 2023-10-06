TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pirate Water Taxi Haunted Tours are back in action this October with a new theme of “Spirit of the Shallows.”

The family-friendly attraction features a haunted tour with a crew that showcases several stories of terror and urban legends from across Tampa Bay.

“It really is the ultimate fall Tampa experience,” Alyssa Martinez said. “Just cruising down the Hillsborough River and seeing the pumpkins and hearing the ghost stories of Tampa.”

The 45-50 minutes cruise also makes a stop at Captain Patchy’s Pumpkin Barge that’s floating in the middle of the Hillsborough River, where kids can pick a small pumpkin.

“Even living in Tampa for so long, I didn’t know so many of the things that we talk about, like the historic sites,” said Karli Gundersen, a tour guide on the Pirate Water Taxi. “Even aside from the ghostly part of it, you get to see all the beautiful sites and learn a lot about the area. So whether you’re a Tampa native or just traveling to the area, I think it’s a good experience for all.”

The haunted tours operate on select evenings throughout October and depart from the Tampa Convention Center at 333 S. Franklin Street.

