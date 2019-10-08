Wimauma pipe bomb suspect held on no bond pending trial

Michelle Kolts in court over the weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Wimauma woman who was arrested late last week for allegedly making two dozen pipe bombs will remain in jail until she goes to trial, Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Wesley D. Tibbals ruled Tuesday.

The State of Florida sought to keep Michelle Kolts behind bars, citing a danger to the community.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced last week how Kolts’ parents called 911 on Oct. 3 after finding the bombs, powder, BB-style guns, knives and books on bomb-making inside her bedroom.

Kolts was arrested shortly after the discovery at her workplace in Tampa.

“Inside the pipe bombs appeared to be nails, screws and pellets,” said Dep. Michael Wright, Bomb Squad Commander for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright testified during Tuesday’s pre-trial detention hearing.

Wright described the bombs as “ready to use,” although an FBI special agent later testified that Kolts told him she had no planned targets and didn’t draft a hit list.

The judge, citing concerns for the community, ruled that Kolts should be held in jail with no bond.

“She studied how to make the devices,” Tibbals announced in court.

