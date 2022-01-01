Pinellas Park man exits moving car on I-275, gets hit by multiple vehicles

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Pinellas Park man died early New Year’s Day after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-275 in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 25-year-old man “exited” the car for an unknown reason as it drove at highway speeds and fell on the road. He was then hit multiple times by an unknown number of vehicles.

None of the vehicles stopped after hitting him, the FHP said. The victim would then die from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers said the car’s driver, 38-year-old Toshia Lizette Caldwell of Port Richey, was arrested after it was found she was under the influence.

The FHP asks that those with information on the incident to call them at 813-558-1800.