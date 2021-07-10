Picnic Island Dog Park closes due to red tide concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa closed Picnic Island Beach Dog Park Saturday until further notice due to issues concerning red tide blooms.

The city also announced on Twitter that a bacteria advisory was active on Ben T. Davis Beach.

A look at Florida’s Red Tide Map shows that red tide is present in varying amounts in the Hillsborough Bay. Samples taken near MacDill Air Force Base and Sunken Island Friday night showed red tide in medium and low amounts, respectively.

According to the City of Tampa, both Davis Island and Picnic Island Beaches are on a Red Tide Health Alert while Ben T Davis and Cypress Point Beaches are on a Red Tide Caution.