TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pickup truck slammed into a Tampa supermarket on Friday afternoon.

Tampa police said they received a call that a vehicle struck a supermarket at 4407 North Nebraska Avenue around 3:14 p.m.

Officers said there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known and is under investigation.

Photos from the scene show the shards of glass all over the ground. Blinds from the store’s windows were draped across the back of the white pickup truck.