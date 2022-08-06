TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pickup truck collided with a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Road Ranger was stopped, setting up a lane closure to investigate a crash that happened just after 4 p.m. A Ford pickup truck pulling a large trailer full of roofing materials was heading north, toward the site of the initial crash.





(via Florida Highway Patrol)

FHP said the driver of the pickup didn’t see the ranger truck or its blinking directional lights. The pickup ran over traffic cones before slamming into the back driver’s side area of the ranger truck.

The Road Ranger and the people involved in the initial crash were away from the ranger truck and were not hurt. FHP said the pickup caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.