TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An FDOT Road Ranger suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning when a pickup truck crashed into the back of his utility vehicle along I-275.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck, driven by a 26-year-old man from Largo, was headed north on I-275 near Milepost 59 when he crashed into the back of an FDOT Road Ranger vehicle.

Troopers said the FDOT vehicle had its emergency lights activated and traffic cones deployed as it assisted with a separate crash.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

Authorities said the pickup truck drove through the cones and collided with the back of the Road Ranger vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck, nor the four passengers in the vehicle suffered any injuries. The Road Ranger suffered minor injuries.