RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Citrus harvesting season has arrived and Dooley Groves in Ruskin has a “U-Pick” open where you can choose your own fruit.

“It’s beautiful out there, you’ve got quiet country. There’s wildlife,” Dooley Groves Owner Mike Houghtaling said.

Honeybells and Red Grapefruits are the varieties visitors can currently pick in the groves.

“We give them picking poles so they can reach up to the top of the tree. Baskets or wagons depending on how much they want to pick. Clippers so they can clip the fruit that needs to be clipped,” Houghtaling said.

According to the Dooley Groves website, U-Pick fruit is priced at $2.89 per pound.

Dooley Groves is located east of US-41 on Stephens Rd. in Ruskin.

Their U-Pick is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.