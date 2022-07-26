TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa home has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt.

The Ultimate House Hunt is an online month-long promotion held annually that showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories. Those include amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.

The home selected in South Tampa is a finalist in the “Outdoor Escapes” category. It is listed by Smith & Associates Real Estate sales associates Anne Mullis, Cindy Richards and Greg Szewczyk.

The home is listed at $10.5 million and has five bedrooms, 9,269 square feet of living space and a resort-like outdoor setting.

HGTV fans can vote for the South Tampa home online through Aug. 2. A winner for each category will be chosen by the amount of votes, and an overall favorite will be awarded to the listing with the most votes.