RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A home in Riverview sustained heavy damage after it went up in flames Monday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to a home located at 13511 Pardon Court after receiving calls that visible smoke and flames were seen coming out of the home.

Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed heavy smoke and fire were coming from inside that home. HCFR said firefighters pulled a handline to initiate “an aggressive interior fire attack.”

After other fire crews arrived, first responders began using a water supply from a nearby hydrant to extinguish the blaze and performed primary and secondary searches.

After searching the home, HCFR said there were no occupants inside and it took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to put out the flames.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the fire.

Based on HCFR’s investigation, the fire began in the kitchen and was caused by cooking.