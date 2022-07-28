TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A five-month-old German Shephard is getting “lots of love” and attention after it was found abandoned in a dumpster outside of a Tampa car wash, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Workers at the car wash initially told their boss they had been hearing a whining noise nearby. The boss immediately began investigating only to find a pair of “desperate eyes” staring back at him, the humane society said.

(Credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

(Credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

(Credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

5-month-old Carlile shows off his “desperate eyes” when the manager of a Tampa car wash discovers him in a dumpster(Credit: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

The boss then brought the German Shephard puppy, named Carlile, to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay where he is being treated for Hookworms and “getting lots of love and cuddles” from staff and volunteers.

The humane society shared several photos on social media showing the pup still in the dumpster, greeting his savior with a smile.

The humane society said Carlile will go up for adoption in the coming days. For more information, and a list of the most recent animals available for adoption, visit HumaneSocietyTampa.Org/Adopt