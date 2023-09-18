TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Downtown Tampa was a “Full House” over the weekend as stars from iconic 90s movies and television shows gathered at the convention center for this year’s 90s Con.
That’s4Entertainment kicked off their weekend of nostalgia with panels from every 90s kid’s favorite shows and movies, including “Boy Meets World,” “Full House,” and “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.” There was even a Disney Princess panel featuring the voices behind Disney classics.
Talent in attendance included Candace Cameron Bure, Danielle Fishel, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Melissa Joan Hart, Nick Carter, Rider Strong, Will Friedle and more!
Those who love the 90s but were unable to attend the convention can check out photos of all the fun that occurred this past weekend.