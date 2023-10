HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A home erupted in flames around 7:55 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3800 block of Tanner Road in Dover.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, a single-wide mobile home had a “visible column of smoke” coming from the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

According to fire rescue, The American Red Cross helped a displaced adult resident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.