APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stopped a fire at a house in Apollo Beach last Friday night.

An HCFR release said at 11:19 p.m., several reports came in about flames on the second story of a house on Grenada Island Avenue.

Firefighters managed to get inside to knock the fire down, limiting its destruction to the room in which it started.

Officials said all the residents escaped the home without any injuries.

According to the release, an LED Christmas tree caught fire, spreading its flames to the house’s walls before firefighters arrived.