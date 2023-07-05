TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two stunning homes in Tampa Bay are up for the running in HGTV’s “Ultimate House Hunt,” a month-long online promotion that allows people to vote for extraordinary homes that are for sale.

The annual “Ultimate House Hunt” showcases homes in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes.

In a press release, HGTV said both of the Tampa area homes are both finalists in the “Downtown Dwellings” category.

The Residences at The Tampa EDITION – 1000 Water St, Tampa

Located in The Residences at The Tampa EDITION, the first home is listed at a whopping $5.2 million. HGTV said the home “embodies luxury, rising skyward above Tampa’s only five-star hotel.”

Additionally, the home has floor-to-ceiling windows that invite panoramic views of Tampa Bay and the downtown skyline, while the outdoors beckon through multiple sliding glass doors that lead to generous wrap-around terraces with glass railings.

To cast a vote for this home, follow this link.

One St. Petersburg – 100 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg

The next home on the list is located in downtown St. Petersburg at the ONE St. Petersburg Condo. With gorgeous hardwood floors, bespoke architectural features, custom designer lighting and window treatments, large walk-in storage pantry/laundry room, this home is captivating to say the least.

With the location being in the heart of downtown St. Pete, residents are just a walk away from fabulous restaurants, shopping, museums, nightlife, outdoor markets, sporting venues, St. Pete Pier, and more.

To cast a vote for this home, visit here.