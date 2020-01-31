Woman arrested for hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

Hillsborough County

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have arrested a driver who allegedly hit a teen and left her in the middle of the road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Nakeeba Ryan was interviewed by detectives and arrested Friday morning.

According to deputies, Ryan was driving a blue SUV and hit the teenager who was walking home with friends around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

The crash happened on 15th Street and 122nd Avenue East.

Troopers say Ryan got out of her car and looked around after the crash, then she got back into her vehicle. She did not check on the victim or call 911, according to deputies.

The teen is currently listed in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital.

Ryan is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

